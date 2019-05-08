Ben Askren Has Been Declared The New Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Ben Askren has been declared the new version of former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

Yes, this is what one person recently told the former ONE welterweight champion. While doing a recent interview with ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani, Askren shared a brief yet interesting conversation he had with former Bellator CEO Bjorn Rebney.

According to Rebney, he thinks the absence of “The Notorious” have left a gap in the UFC, which is a space that Askren has filled due to his trash talk. There is some history between Askren and Rebney.

When Rebney was still in control of Bellator MMA, Askren was fighting under the banner of the promotion. During this time, he held the company’s welterweight title for three years.

“Bjorn texted me after my last fight,” Askren said (via MMA Mania). “He said, ‘Odd choice of starts, but that finish was rock solid, keep talking sh-t on everyone, all the time, everywhere. They don’t have the voice now that Conor was exposed. You fill that gap.’ I haven’t heard from him for like five years. Out of nowhere!”

Askren has his next fight booked as he’ll take on Jorge Masvidal at one of the biggest cards of the year, UFC 239, on pay-per-view (PPV) this July.