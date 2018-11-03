Ben Askren Claims Darren Till Said No To Fighting Him

The heat between Ben Askren and Darren Till is reaching the realm of scorching. But it could have hit a bump in the road now that Askren claims Till turned the fight down.

Former ONE champion “Funky” has been lighting the entire MMA world ablaze ever since he was acquired in a trade for Demetrious Johnson last week. He’s called out the majority of the welterweight roster and several others. However, one man seems to be topping his list.

That’s former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till. Askren has been going back and forth with the Liverpudlian striker on social media. Till has certainly gotten his barbs in here and there. But it appears the witty trash talk of the hyped Askren has won out. Regardless, the battle rages on. In the latest installment, Askren claimed Till outright refused to fight him.

Then he dared Till to ask the UFC to fight him in London next March:

Lol @darrentill2 literally said no to fighting me. Why is he in IG trying to act like a tough guy. Darren I dare you to ask the UFC to give me you in London. https://t.co/pWCPlueGIb — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) November 3, 2018

Askren also called out Till on ‘UFC Tonight’ this week. ‘Funky’ has called out the Diaz brothers and Colby Covington as well. Yet his expanding feud with Till appears to have the most heat behind it.

In fact, it could be said it’s reaching the territory of having so much trash talk it has to happen. Till has repeatedly called out Conor McGregor for an unlikely match instead. And still, the options are aplenty for Askren’s UFC debut. The beef here is one that shouldn’t be passed up by the UFC, however.

Who do you believe he should face in what’s quickly becoming a big fight?