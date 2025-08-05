Ben Askren Can Now Walk! Former UFC Fighter Making a Swift Recovery

If you want the definition of a warrior, then look no further than former UFC star Ben Askren.

As we know, Ben Askren has been in the news a great deal over the course of the last few months. After a nasty staph infection alongside a battle with pneumonia, he was forced to undergo a double lung transplant. Ever since waking up, he’s been providing the masses with updates on how he’s been doing. Some have been more positive than others, but the good news is that he’s taking it in his stride despite the many setbacks he’s faced.

Ben Askren has already proven to everyone that he is one of the toughest guys out there. He’s gained a whole lot of new fans in the process, too, and he’s certainly won over those who may not have been big fans of him during his tenure with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In a recent video, Ben Askren took things to a new level by posting footage of him walking.

Update #9- Making progress (i didn’t pee my pants, I spilled my water😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6UoFGtxk6H — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) August 4, 2025

Ben Askren starts walking again

In the video, Askren addresses his fans and supporters before showing a video of himself walking. While he’s certainly tired and out of breath in the wake of what was undoubtedly a really tough moment for him, you can see the joy on his face given the overwhelming process that he’s been making.

While there’s no guarantee of how easy or hard the road ahead is going to be for Ben, there’s no denying that this is a huge step in the right direction. The mixed martial arts community and beyond have been supporting him on this journey and we can’t wait to see where he’s able to go from here.

Keep pushing, Funky – we’re looking forward to seeing you get back to 100% in the future.