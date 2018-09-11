Ben Askren Calls Colby Covington “Poor Man’s Version Of Me”

With Tyron Woodley’s title defense against Darren Till in the rear-view, “T-Wood” can move on to a bigger and more personal feud.

Woodley is believed to be fighting Colby Covington for the welterweight title next. The pair are former teammates who have built up a ton of animosity towards one another in the past several months.

Recently, Woodley’s training partner from Roufusport Training Center, Ben Askren, took to Twitter to offer some comments on Covington.

The recently retired mixed martial artist said the following about Covington, who he described as “a poor man’s version of me”:

“Cmon @ ColbyCovMMA is a poor mans version of me. Couldn’t accomplish in wrestling, got choked out by subpar Wallrey Alves and trash talking sounds like his IQ is 85(which it may be although I can’t confirm)!”

Shortly after his victory, Covington called out Woodley to fight at the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV). The Madison Square Garden card is currently without a main event. Woodley said that he believes he could make that date and called Covington an embarrassment to the sport.

Covington has yet to respond to Askren’s remarks on Twitter.