Reigning Bellator MMA welterweight champion, Yaroslav Amosov is set to remain in his native Ukraine, in a bid to defend his homeland amid the country’s ongoing invasion by neighbouring, Russia.

Amosov, a native of Irpin in northern Ukraine near the capital city, Kyiv, most recent competed back in June of last year where he improved his undefeated professional record to 26-0 with a title-clinching unanimous decision win against Douglas Lima.

The 28-year-old is set to defend his welterweight title on May 14. at Bellator London from the OVO Arena in London, England – with the promotion confirming his main event tilt against contender, Michael Page.

Irpin, the native city of Yaroslav Amosov is also reportedly under attack from Russian forces

However, taking to Instagram live over the course of this weekend, Amosov confirmed that he would be remaining in his native Ukraine, and that he had evacuated his family to a “safe zone” amid the ongoing and escalating conflict with Russia.

Bellator Public Relations confirmed earlier this afternoon that Amosov is remaining in his native Ukraine in a bid to defend from the Russian attack.

“Per his #instagram, undefeated @BellatorMMA Welterweight World Champion @Yaroslav Amosov is defending his home in #Ukraine (Ukraine flag emoji). Stay safe, ‘Dynamo’.”

“Greetings,” Yaroslav Amosov said on an Instagram live session. “Probably, many will think that I ran away, I’m hiding or something like that, but this is not so. I took my family to the safe zone. Now I have returned and will defend this country as best I can, with what I can. I love this country, our own. Russia came to our house and started a war here, many people are dying – innocents, women, and children. We have to defend this country, and we succeed, friends. And we will succeed, because the truth is behind us.”

“I would like to address those who subscribed to me from Russia,” Yaroslav Amosov said. “What is shown to you on TV, you may not watch – this is not true. If I were you, I wouldn’t even watch your news. We are in a real war. I cannot understand those people who do not believe that Russian troops entered Ukraine. I see it with my own eyes, I hear it. Terrible things are happening here. We can do this. Friends, unite, help each other, and everything will be fine with us. The truth is ours, and victory will also be ours.” (Transcribed by Ringside24)

