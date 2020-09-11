Bellator has announced it will host the first-ever major MMA event in France next month. The promotion issued a press release just moments ago which explained the historic nature of their October 10 event in Paris, it reads.

“France has approved the practice of mixed martial arts and has placed the sport under the supervision of the French Boxing Federation (FFB). With these recent government approvals, Bellator is pleased to announce that it will become the first promotion to hold a major MMA event in France with a monumental show on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Accor Arena in Paris. Bellator Paris will feature 13 MMA bouts and three boxing matchups.

“Among the athletes competing at Bellator Paris, 10 French fighters will appear on the card, including the renowned Cheick Kongo (30-10-2, 1 NC), who will face off against Tim Johnson (14-6) in a heavyweight clash. Additionally, an exciting welterweight bout between Michael “Venom” Page (17-1), better known to fans as “MVP,” and the debuting Ross Houston (8-0,1 NC) is also booked for the event.

“A limited number of fans will be allowed in attendance for this historic event. Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. CEST on Tuesday, September 15 at accorarena.com and bellator.fr.

“Following the governmental decree, the French Boxing Federation is responsible for the implementation of MMA in France. “If I made the choice to initiate a delegation procedure for MMA, it was for its recognition; it is to liberate, supervise and develop its practice,” indicates the Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu. This is a turning point in the history of French sport, as MMA is a discipline that is enjoying growing success, proven by these events capable of bringing together thousands of people and attracting millions of spectators.

“This is a monumental moment in the history of the sport, as well as our organization, and I am honored that Bellator will promote the very first MMA event in France by a major promotion,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. “Many people have worked tirelessly to bring this to fruition, and it would not have been possible without the support of the Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, as well as the French Kickboxing Federation sanctioning body. I would also like to thank Accor Arena, who have been an incredible venue partner, and I cannot wait for the French fans to be in attendance and join us live for what will be an unforgettable night of action in Paris on Oct 10.”

