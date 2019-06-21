Spread the word!













Bellator MMA officials have held the weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator London event.

Bellator London is set to take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at SSE Arena in London, England. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST. Bellator London will stream live on the Bellator app in the U.S at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT, while the portion of the card billed as Bellator 223 will air as a delayed broadcast on Paramount Network, and simulcast on DAZN, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. will serve as the headliner. In the co-main event, Paul Daley vs. Erick Silva in a welterweight bout will take place.

Rounding out this extended main card is James Gallagher vs. Jeremiah Labiano, Melvin Manhoef vs. Kent Kauppinen, Mike Shipman vs. Costello van Steenis, Fabian Edwards vs. Jonathan Bosuku, and Charlie Ward vs. Justin Moore.

Bellator London Weigh-In Results

The weigh-ins for Bellator London took place on Friday. Here are the weigh-in results:

Main Card (DAZN/9 p.m. ET):

Gegard Mousasi (185) vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (184)

Kent Kauppinen (200) vs. Melvin Manhoef (205.6)

Aaron Chalmers (159.8) vs. Fred Freeman (160 with towel, after initial 160.4)

Paul Daley (170.6) vs. Erick Silva (170.8)

James Gallagher (139.2) vs. Jeremiah Labiano (139.6)

Jonathan Bosuku (185.6) vs. Fabian Edwards (185.4)

Mike Shipman (185.8) vs. Costello Van Steenis (185.4)

Justin Moore (185.6) vs. Charlie Ward (183.2)

Undercard (Bellator app/6:30 p.m. ET):