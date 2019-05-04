Spread the word!













Bellator Birmingham results are underway as the Viacom promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, May 4, 2019) will come in the form of Bellator Birmingham. Headlining the card is a lightweight bout between former champion Brent Primus and Tim Wilde, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Brent Primus and Tim Wilde meet in the main event.

Fabian Edwards and Falco Neto meet in the co-main event.

Derek Campos vs. Pedro Carvalho is next.

Opening the main card is Wilker Barros vs. Raymond Daniels.

Quick Results

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (5 p.m. ET, Bellator app)

Brent Primus vs. Tim Wilde

Fabian Edwards vs. Falco Neto

Derek Campos vs. Pedro Carvalho

Wilker Barros vs. Raymond Danielsw

PRELIMINARY CARD (12 p.m. ET, Bellator app)

Aiden Lee vs. Saul Rogers

Brian Moore vs. Binh Son Le

Kane Mousah vs. Mateusz Piskorz

Lee Chadwick def. James Mulheron via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Yannick Bahati def. Amir Dadovic via submission (Kimura) – Round 1, 3:00

Dominique Wooding def. David Khalsa via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:43

Jim Wallhead def. Giorgio Pietrini via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)

Gavin Hughes def. Mohammad Yahya via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:54

Ashley Reece def. Craig Turner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Daniel Cassell def. John Nicholls TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 3:09

Akonne Wanliss def. Sam Slater via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:55

Raphael Uchegbu def. Lee Percival via submission (triangle choke) – Round 1, 2:14

Nicolo Solli def. Simon Ridgway via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:32

Constantin Gnusariev vs. Kieran Lister declared a split draw (29-28, 27-28, 28-28)

