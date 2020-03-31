Bellator Postpone All Events In May

Spread the word!













Bellator has announced all scheduled events set to take place in May have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The promotion was forced to cancel Bellator 241 on the day of the event earlier this month. It’s president Scott Coker received widespread praise for making the tough call and ensuring all staff received pay for the event.

In a press release last night Bellator announced the postponement of three events set to take place in May, it read.

“Due to the ongoing safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as current federal, state and local government mandates, Bellator MMA officials today have announced that three upcoming live events scheduled for May have been postponed.

These events include:

Bellator 242 – May 9 in San Jose, Calif.

Bellator European Series London – May 16 in London

Bellator 243 – May 29 in Temecula, Calif.

The organization will continue to monitor the situation closely and fully intends to reschedule the events as soon as possible.

As always, the health and safety of our athletes, fans, partners and staff remains our top priority. We appreciate the understanding and patience of everyone involved during this incredibly difficult time.

Refunds for ticketholders to these events, as well as Bellator 241 originally scheduled for March 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena, will be available at their original point of purchase.”

Bellator 242 was set to take place on May 9 in San Jose California. Light-heavyweight champion Ryan Bader was to defend his title against Vadim Nemkov. In the co-main event, welterweight champion Douglas Lima was due to step up in weight to face Gegard Mousasi for the vacant 185lb title.

Bellator London on May 16 has also been temporarily shelved. Popular bantamweight James Gallager was supposed to fight Cal Ellenor in the main event. Elsewhere on the card former Rugby star James Haskell was set to make his MMA debut.

Bellator 243 on May 29 in Temecula, California featured the main event featured new signing Liz Carmouche vs. Mandy Böhm in a women’s flyweight bout.

Are you disappointed to see Bellator scrap their May events?