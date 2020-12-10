Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez goes down this tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 10). Headlining the 10-fight card is a women’s flyweight world title bout and will take place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville,
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will be aiming to rack up her fifth title defense by overcoming Juliana Velasquez. Both women are undefeated, with Macfarlane’s record standing at 11-0 and Velasquez’s at 10-0.
The evening’s co-main event sees Russia’s Magomed Magomedov and Brazil’s Matheus Mattos lock horns in a bantamweight matchup. The two fighters are making their promotional debuts after switching from Russian promotion ACB to Bellator. The two men have similar records with Magomedov at 16-1 and Mattos at 12-1-1. The only losses of their careers have come at the hands of UFC bantamweight champion Peter Yan — Magomedov via decision and Mattos via third-round KO.
Only one fighter today missed weight with Goiti Yamauchi coming in heavy for his lightweight bout with Nate Andrews.
Here are the results from today’s weigh-in.
Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez Main Card:
CBS Sports Network
10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT
- Flyweight World Title Main Event: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (124.8) vs. Juliana Velasquez (124.4)
- Bantamweight Co-Main Event: Magomed Magomedov (136) vs. Matheus Mattos (135.2)
- Heavyweight Bout: Linton Vassell (239) vs. Ronny Markes (252.1)
- Lightweight Bout: Goiti Yamauchi (162.8)* vs. Nate Andrews (155.8)
- Heavyweight Bout: Davion Franklin (264) vs. Anthony Garrett (241)
Preliminary Card:
CBSSports.com | Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
- Welterweight Bout: Robson Gracie Jr. (170) vs. Billy Goff (169.8)
- Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (145) vs. Kenny Champion (144.7)
- Middleweight Bout: Romero Cotton (185.1) vs. Justin Sumter (184.7)
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Grant Neal (204.9) vs. Maurice Jackson (201.3)
- Welterweight Bout: Shamil Nikaev (170.3) vs. Kemran Lachinov (170.9)