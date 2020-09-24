Bellator has released the full card for Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson, which takes place on Thur. October 1 at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy.

The event will be the promotion’s first under its new deal with CBS Sports Network.

Headlining the card is a welterweight clash between Paul Daley and Derek Anderson. Daley comes into this fight in a two-fight win streak, following victories over Erick Silva and Saad Awad at Bellator 223 and 232. In Anderson, the Englishman will face off against a fighter also on a two-fight win streak, with Anderson notching up wins over Zak Bucia and Guilherme Bomba at Bellator 197 and 229.

In the co-main event, undefeated Hungarian Norbert Novenyi Jr. will make his fourth appearance in the Bellator cage, up against France’s Laid Zerhouni.

Main Card:

CBS Sports Network (4 p.m. ET)

Welterweight Main Event: Paul Daley vs. Derek Anderson

Paul Daley vs. Derek Anderson Middleweight Co-Main Event: Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Laid Zerhouni

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Laid Zerhouni Flyweight : Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz

: Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz Lightweight Bout: Ilias Bulaid vs. Ivan Naccari

Preliminary Card:

CBSSports.com | Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel (12:15 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Brian Moore vs. Simone D’anna

Brian Moore vs. Simone D’anna Welterweight: Justin Burlinson vs. Bobby Pallett

Justin Burlinson vs. Bobby Pallett Welterweight: Lewis Long vs. Gianni Melillo

Lewis Long vs. Gianni Melillo Flyweight : Mandy Bohm vs. Griet Eeckhout

: Mandy Bohm vs. Griet Eeckhout 160-pound Contract Weight Bout : Chris Duncan vs. Iamik Furtado

: Chris Duncan vs. Iamik Furtado Welterweight: Walter Gahadza vs. Uros Jurisic

Walter Gahadza vs. Uros Jurisic Welterweight: Kywan Gracie vs. Constantin Gnusariev

Kywan Gracie vs. Constantin Gnusariev Light Heavyweight: Lee Chadwick vs. Ederson Cristian Macedo

Lee Chadwick vs. Ederson Cristian Macedo Flyweight : Blaine O’Driscoll vs. Salah Elkas

: Blaine O’Driscoll vs. Salah Elkas Atomweight: Jade Jorand vs. Monika Tochlikova

What are your thoughts on this card?