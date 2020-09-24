Bellator has released the full card for Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson, which takes place on Thur. October 1 at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. 

The event will be the promotion’s first under its new deal with CBS Sports Network. 

Headlining the card is a welterweight clash between Paul Daley and Derek Anderson. Daley comes into this fight in a two-fight win streak, following victories over Erick Silva and Saad Awad at Bellator 223 and 232. In Anderson, the Englishman will face off against a fighter also on a two-fight win streak, with Anderson notching up wins over Zak Bucia and Guilherme Bomba at Bellator 197 and 229.

In the co-main event, undefeated Hungarian Norbert Novenyi Jr. will make his fourth appearance in the Bellator cage, up against France’s Laid Zerhouni.

 Main Card: 

CBS Sports Network (4 p.m. ET)

  • Welterweight Main Event: Paul Daley vs. Derek Anderson 
  • Middleweight Co-Main Event: Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Laid Zerhouni
  • FlyweightKate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz
  • Lightweight Bout: Ilias Bulaid vs. Ivan Naccari

Preliminary Card:   

CBSSports.com | Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel (12:15 p.m. ET)

  • Featherweight: Brian Moore vs. Simone D’anna
  • Welterweight: Justin Burlinson vs. Bobby Pallett
  •  Welterweight: Lewis Long vs. Gianni Melillo
  • FlyweightMandy Bohm vs. Griet Eeckhout
  • 160-pound Contract Weight Bout: Chris Duncan vs. Iamik Furtado 
  • Welterweight: Walter Gahadza vs. Uros Jurisic
  • Welterweight: Kywan Gracie vs. Constantin Gnusariev
  • Light Heavyweight: Lee Chadwick vs. Ederson Cristian Macedo 
  • FlyweightBlaine O’Driscoll vs. Salah Elkas 
  • Atomweight: Jade Jorand vs. Monika Tochlikova 

