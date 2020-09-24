Bellator has released the full card for Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson, which takes place on Thur. October 1 at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy.
The event will be the promotion’s first under its new deal with CBS Sports Network.
Headlining the card is a welterweight clash between Paul Daley and Derek Anderson. Daley comes into this fight in a two-fight win streak, following victories over Erick Silva and Saad Awad at Bellator 223 and 232. In Anderson, the Englishman will face off against a fighter also on a two-fight win streak, with Anderson notching up wins over Zak Bucia and Guilherme Bomba at Bellator 197 and 229.
In the co-main event, undefeated Hungarian Norbert Novenyi Jr. will make his fourth appearance in the Bellator cage, up against France’s Laid Zerhouni.
Main Card:
CBS Sports Network (4 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight Main Event: Paul Daley vs. Derek Anderson
- Middleweight Co-Main Event: Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Laid Zerhouni
- Flyweight: Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz
- Lightweight Bout: Ilias Bulaid vs. Ivan Naccari
Preliminary Card:
CBSSports.com | Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel (12:15 p.m. ET)
- Featherweight: Brian Moore vs. Simone D’anna
- Welterweight: Justin Burlinson vs. Bobby Pallett
- Welterweight: Lewis Long vs. Gianni Melillo
- Flyweight: Mandy Bohm vs. Griet Eeckhout
- 160-pound Contract Weight Bout: Chris Duncan vs. Iamik Furtado
- Welterweight: Walter Gahadza vs. Uros Jurisic
- Welterweight: Kywan Gracie vs. Constantin Gnusariev
- Light Heavyweight: Lee Chadwick vs. Ederson Cristian Macedo
- Flyweight: Blaine O’Driscoll vs. Salah Elkas
- Atomweight: Jade Jorand vs. Monika Tochlikova
