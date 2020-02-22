Bellator 239 Results: Yaroslav Amosov Tops Ed Ruth

LowKickMMA will be bringing you Bellator 239 results from the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma tonight (Fri. February 21, 2020).
In the main event of the night, welterweights Yaroslav Amosov and Ed Ruth will go head-to-head. The co-main event will also see lightweights Myles Jury and Brandon Gritz go up against one another. A heavyweight matchup between Tim Johnson and Tyrell Fortune will also take place on the main card.
Check out the official Bellator 239 results here below:
Bellator 239 Results
Main Card:
- Welterweight: Yaroslav Amosov def. Ed Ruth via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Lightweight: Myles Jury def. Brandon Girtz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Heavyweight: Tim Johnson def. Tyrell Fortune via R1 KO (punch, 2:35)
- Heavyweight: Valentin Moldavsky def. Javy Ayala via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-24)
Preliminary Card:
- Light Heavyweight: Christian Edwards def. Marco Hutch via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)
- Bantamweight: Keith Lee def. Shawn Bunch via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-27)
- Featherweight: TeeJay Britton def. Gabriel Varga via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Flyweight: Denise Kielholtz def. Kristina Williams via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 2:15)
- Featherweight: Solo Hatley Jr. def. Gaston Bolanos via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Bantamweight: Josh Hill def. Vinicius Zani via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Light Heavyweight: Grant Neal def. Claude Wilcox via R3 TKO (strikes, 3:37)
- Catchweight: Kyle Crutchmer def. Scott Futrell via R1 submission (anaconda choke, 2:58)
- Featherweight: Cris Lencioni def. Salim Mukhidinov via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
- Featherweight: Kevin Croom def. Adil Benjilany via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Lightweight: Chris Gonzalez def. Aaron McKenzie via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
- Heavyweight: Davion Franklin def. J.W. Kiser R1 via TKO (punches, 1:40)