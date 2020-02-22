Bellator 239 Results: Yaroslav Amosov Tops Ed Ruth

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you Bellator 239 results from the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma tonight (Fri. February 21, 2020).

In the main event of the night, welterweights Yaroslav Amosov and Ed Ruth will go head-to-head. The co-main event will also see lightweights Myles Jury and Brandon Gritz go up against one another. A heavyweight matchup between Tim Johnson and Tyrell Fortune will also take place on the main card.

Check out the official Bellator 239 results here below:

Bellator 239 Results

Main Card:

Welterweight: Yaroslav Amosov def. Ed Ruth via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card: