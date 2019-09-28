Bellator 228 Results: Patricio Freire vs. Juan Archuleta

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. September 28, 2019) Bellator 228 goes down from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

In the main event of the night, Patricio Freire puts his Bellator featherweight title up for grabs in the first round of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix tournament. Also, in the co-main event, Lyoto Machida meets Gegard Mousasi at middleweight. A plethora of other great featherweight bouts will take place on the main card as well.

LowKickMMA will be providing you with Bellator 228 results throughout the night as the card progresses live on DAZN. Check out the Bellator 228 results below.

Bellator 228 Results

Main Card:

Featherweight: (C) Patricio Freire vs. Juan Archuleta

(C) Patricio Freire vs. Juan Archuleta Middleweight: Lyoto Machida vs. Gegard Mousasi

Lyoto Machida vs. Gegard Mousasi Featherweight: Darrion Caldwell vs. Henry Corrales

Darrion Caldwell vs. Henry Corrales Featherweight: Saul Rogers vs. Daniel Weichel

Saul Rogers vs. Daniel Weichel Featherweight: Georgi Karakhanyan vs. A.J. McKee

Prelims:

Bantamweight: Jason Edwards vs. Adrian Najera

Jason Edwards vs. Adrian Najera Catchweight (130 pounds): Jonathan Santa Maria vs. Jay Viola

Jonathan Santa Maria vs. Jay Viola Middleweight: Osman Diaz vs. Andre Walker

Osman Diaz vs. Andre Walker Catchweight (165 pounds): Ian Butler vs. Emilio Williams

Ian Butler vs. Emilio Williams Featherweight: A.J. Agazarm vs. Jonathan Quiroz

A.J. Agazarm vs. Jonathan Quiroz Women’s strawweight: Shannon Goughary vs. Ava Knight

Shannon Goughary vs. Ava Knight Catchweight (165 pounds): Antonio McKee vs. William Sriyapai

Antonio McKee vs. William Sriyapai Catchweight (175 pounds): Johnny Cisneros vs. Mike Jasper

Johnny Cisneros vs. Mike Jasper Featherweight: Shawn Bunch vs. Leandro Higo

Shawn Bunch vs. Leandro Higo Featherweight: Weber Almeida vs. Castle Williams

Weber Almeida vs. Castle Williams Lightweight: Dominic Clark vs. Joshua Jones

Dominic Clark vs. Joshua Jones Catchweight (133 pounds): James Barnes vs. David Duran

**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s Bellator 228 coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET**