Bellator 228 Results: Patricio Freire vs. Juan Archuleta

Tonight (Sat. September 28, 2019) Bellator 228 goes down from The Forum in Inglewood, California.
In the main event of the night, Patricio Freire puts his Bellator featherweight title up for grabs in the first round of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix tournament. Also, in the co-main event, Lyoto Machida meets Gegard Mousasi at middleweight. A plethora of other great featherweight bouts will take place on the main card as well.
LowKickMMA will be providing you with Bellator 228 results throughout the night as the card progresses live on DAZN. Check out the Bellator 228 results below.
Bellator 228 Results
Main Card:
- Featherweight: (C) Patricio Freire vs. Juan Archuleta
- Middleweight: Lyoto Machida vs. Gegard Mousasi
- Featherweight: Darrion Caldwell vs. Henry Corrales
- Featherweight: Saul Rogers vs. Daniel Weichel
- Featherweight: Georgi Karakhanyan vs. A.J. McKee
Prelims:
- Bantamweight: Jason Edwards vs. Adrian Najera
- Catchweight (130 pounds): Jonathan Santa Maria vs. Jay Viola
- Middleweight: Osman Diaz vs. Andre Walker
- Catchweight (165 pounds): Ian Butler vs. Emilio Williams
- Featherweight: A.J. Agazarm vs. Jonathan Quiroz
- Women’s strawweight: Shannon Goughary vs. Ava Knight
- Catchweight (165 pounds): Antonio McKee vs. William Sriyapai
- Catchweight (175 pounds): Johnny Cisneros vs. Mike Jasper
- Featherweight: Shawn Bunch vs. Leandro Higo
- Featherweight: Weber Almeida vs. Castle Williams
- Lightweight: Dominic Clark vs. Joshua Jones
- Catchweight (133 pounds): James Barnes vs. David Duran
**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s Bellator 228 coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET**
