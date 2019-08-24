Bellator 225 Highlights: Ricky Bandejas Knocks Out Ahmet Kayretli Going Backward

Spread the word!













Bellator 225 continues to put on an extraordinary preliminary card with exciting finishes. Ricky Bandejas just finished Ahmet Kayretli in the first round with a step-back KO.

Bandejas jumped back and caught Kayretli on a counter shot as he stepped in with a hook. Kayretli dropped down immediately and was finished off on the canvas with hammer fists.

Check out the finish here below:

The man who shut up James Gallagher, Ricky Bandejas (12-3), snaps a two-fight skid, faceplanting Ahmet Kayretli with a sizzling, first-round counter right! Each of his last four wins is by knockout. #Bellator225 pic.twitter.com/LCeHdPp6ZC August 24, 2019

LowKickMMA’s coverage of Bellator 225 continues on right now. Click here for our live Bellator 225 results, which will be updated throughout the night.

