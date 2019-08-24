Bellator 225 Highlights: Ricky Bandejas Knocks Out Ahmet Kayretli Going Backward

Ricky Bandejas
Bellator 225 continues to put on an extraordinary preliminary card with exciting finishes. Ricky Bandejas just finished Ahmet Kayretli in the first round with a step-back KO.

Bandejas jumped back and caught Kayretli on a counter shot as he stepped in with a hook. Kayretli dropped down immediately and was finished off on the canvas with hammer fists.

Check out the finish here below:

