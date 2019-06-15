Bellator 222 Highlights: Patrick Mix Gets Quick Submission Over Ricky Bandejas

Spread the word!













Bellator 222 continues to deliver some great finishes. As the main card rolls on, Patrick Mix just pulled off an impressive submission in his promotional debut.

Mix came right out the gate, jumped on Bandejas’ back, and locked in the rear-naked choke as Bandejas was standing. Bandejas eventually fell to the canvas and was forced to tap out from the choke.

Check out the sick finish right here:

Bellator 222 continues to roll on. You can follow along with LowKickMMA’s live coverage of the event here. We’ll continue to bring you the best highlights of the night as the event rolls on.