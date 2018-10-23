Bellator 208 Medical Suspensions: Chael Sonnen Receives Short Ban

Several competitors on the Bellator 208 card have received medical suspensions from the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC).

After his first-round TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix semi-finals, Chael Sonnen will be forced to sit 30 days. Fedor received a seven-day ban after his victory.

Andy Martin leads the way with a 60-day suspension, while both Ryan Castro and Jessica Ruiz have received 45-day suspensions. You can check out the full list of medical suspensions below (via MMA Fighting):