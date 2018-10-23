Bellator 208 Medical Suspensions: Chael Sonnen Receives Short Ban

By
Jon Fuentes
-
SHARE

Several competitors on the Bellator 208 card have received medical suspensions from the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC).

After his first-round TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix semi-finals, Chael Sonnen will be forced to sit 30 days. Fedor received a seven-day ban after his victory.

Andy Martin leads the way with a 60-day suspension, while both Ryan Castro and Jessica Ruiz have received 45-day suspensions. You can check out the full list of medical suspensions below (via MMA Fighting):

  • Andy Main: 60 days
  • Ryan Castro: 45 days
  • Jessica Ruiz: 45 days
  • Chael Sonnen: 30 days
  • Timothy Johnson: 30 days
  • Christian Medina: 30 days
  • Eric Olsen: 30 days
  • Anatoly Tokov: 14 days
  • Fedor Emelianenko: 7 days
  • Benson Henderson: 7 days
  • Saad Awad: 7 days
  • Cheick Kongo: 7 days
  • Alexander Shlemenko: 7 days
  • Henry Corrales: 7 days
  • Jerome Mickle: 7 days
  • Nick Fiore: 7 days
  • Tommy Espinosa: 7 days
  • Sukhrob Aydarbekov: 7 days
  • Zarrukh Adashev: 7 days
  • Drews Rodriguez: 7 days
  • Michael Diorio: 7 days
  • Dennis Buzukja: 7 days
  • Jeremy Puglia: 7 days
  • Jennifer Chieng: 7 days
  • Shaquan Moore: 7 days
  • David Meshkhoradze: 7 days

NEXT: Ryan Bader: Fedor's Mystique Will Be Gone When We Step In The Cage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR