Bellator 208 Medical Suspensions: Chael Sonnen Receives Short Ban

Several competitors on the Bellator 208 card have received medical suspensions from the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC).
After his first-round TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix semi-finals, Chael Sonnen will be forced to sit 30 days. Fedor received a seven-day ban after his victory.
Andy Martin leads the way with a 60-day suspension, while both Ryan Castro and Jessica Ruiz have received 45-day suspensions. You can check out the full list of medical suspensions below (via MMA Fighting):
- Andy Main: 60 days
- Ryan Castro: 45 days
- Jessica Ruiz: 45 days
- Chael Sonnen: 30 days
- Timothy Johnson: 30 days
- Christian Medina: 30 days
- Eric Olsen: 30 days
- Anatoly Tokov: 14 days
- Fedor Emelianenko: 7 days
- Benson Henderson: 7 days
- Saad Awad: 7 days
- Cheick Kongo: 7 days
- Alexander Shlemenko: 7 days
- Henry Corrales: 7 days
- Jerome Mickle: 7 days
- Nick Fiore: 7 days
- Tommy Espinosa: 7 days
- Sukhrob Aydarbekov: 7 days
- Zarrukh Adashev: 7 days
- Drews Rodriguez: 7 days
- Michael Diorio: 7 days
- Dennis Buzukja: 7 days
- Jeremy Puglia: 7 days
- Jennifer Chieng: 7 days
- Shaquan Moore: 7 days
- David Meshkhoradze: 7 days