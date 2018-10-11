Bellator 207 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

Bellator 207 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the cage under the promotion banner.

Bellator 207 is set to take place on Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader in a heavyweight bout grand prix semifinal bout will serve as the headliner. Sergei Kharitonov vs. Roy Nelson in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout card is Lorenz Larkin vs. Ion Pascu in a welterweight tournament alternate bout, Corey Browning vs. Kevin Ferguson Jr. in a lightweight bout, and Carrington Banks vs. Mandel Nallo in a lightweight bout.

Bellator 207 Weigh-In Results

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 207 on Thursday. Only one fighter missed weight, which was Mike Kimbel. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network, 9 p.m. ET)



Matt Mitrione (255) vs. Ryan Bader (229.5)

Sergei Kharitonov (265) vs. Roy Nelson (263.75)

Lorenz Larkin (171) vs. Ion Pascu (169.5)

Corey Browning (155) vs. Kevin Ferguson Jr. (154.75)

Carrington Banks (154.75) vs. Mandel Nallo (156)



PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7 p.m. ET)



Kemran Lachinov (174.5) vs. Sean Lally (174) – 175-pound catchweight

Tim Caron (184.5) vs. Vinicius de Jesus (186)

Janay Harding (145) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (145)

Andre Fialho (177) vs. Javier Torres (176) – 177-pound catchweight

Sarah Click (125) vs. Kristi Lopez (125)

Mike Kimbel (136.5)* vs. Alex Potts (135.75)

Alexandra Ballou (125.5) vs. Lisa Blaine (125.25)

Pat Casey (170.75) vs. Kastriot Xhema (171)