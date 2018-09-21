Bellator 205 Live Results

Bellator 205 preliminary card results are underway as the Viacom promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, September 21, 2018) will come in the form of Bellator 205. Headlining the card are AJ McKee and John Macapa, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

AJ McKee and John Macapa meet in a featherweight bout in the main event.

Rafael Lovato Jr. and John Salter meet in a middleweight bout in the co-main event. In round 1, they had a feeling out process early. There was no significant moments and even the announcers pointed it out. Slater briefly clinched with him up against the fence but then backed off. In round 2, Lovato landed a big strike as Salter went for a takedown and advanced with it to the point that Lovato went for a guillotine choke as he was taken down. Lovato gave up on the choke as he held him into place. Salter made some minor transitions but Lovato did a good job of not letting him pass full or half guard. In round 3, Lovato took him down late in the ring where he got full mount and then back mount as he landed some big strikes as he continued his performance in the late stages. Lovato worked him over with strikes while looking for the rear-naked choke, which he did to win the fight.

Veta Arteaga vs. Denise Kielholtz is next in a women’s flyweight bout. In round 1, they come out and clinch right away but back away. After some minor exchanges, Veta clinched up with her up against the fence. There wasn’t a lot of action as they clinched for the majority of the round. In round 2, Kielholtz clinched with her right out of the gate but once again, nothing happened and they separated again. They had a decent exchange up against the fence until Veta decided to go for a takedown and got it in the middle of the round to full guard. Kielholtz was able to get back to her feet. Kielholtz scored a takedown but Veta got back to her feet and went for a guillotine choke and Kielholtz tapped out.



Opening the main card on the Paramount Network is Patricky Freire vs. Roger Huerta in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Freire was staying back and looking to counter strike early on. Freire caught him with some good combos as Huerta was trying to find his range with kicks. Huerta blocked a big head kick and they had some nice exchanges in the pocket to the point that Freire was taking big leaps to get out of the way. Huerta had a small cut on his nose. Huerta was backing down and coming forward while bleeding heavily from his nose. Huerta stunned him with a nice combo but Huerta stayed upright. Freire scored a late-round takedown. In round 2, Freire stunned him right out of the gate but Huerta went for a takedown and got it briefly before kicking him off. Freire fired back with a big right hand that dropped him and finished the fight.

Bellator 205 Results

Here are the results for this event:

Main card (9 p.m. ET, Paramount Network)



Featherweight Bout: AJ McKee vs. John Macapa



Middleweight Bout: Rafael Lovato Jr. def John Salter via Submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:27 of Round 3.



Women’s Flyweight Bout: Veta Arteaga def. Denise Kielholtz by Submission (guillotine choke) at 4:24 of Round 2

Lightweight Bout: Patricky Freire def. Roger Huerta via KO at 0:43 of Round 2.

Preliminary card (7 p.m. ET, Online)



Vince Morales def. Justin Hugo via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 29-27).

Adam Borics def. Josenaldo Silva via Submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:46 of Round 3.

Jarod Trice def. Sean Powers via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Emilio Trevino def. Sua Tuani via TKO (punches) at 1:55 of Round 2.

Ben Moa def. Steve Mowry via Submission (Americana).