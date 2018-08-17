Bellator 204 Results: Darrion Caldwell TKO’s Noad Lahat

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, August 17, 2018) will come in the form of Bellator 204. Headlining the card are Darrion Caldwell and Noad Lahat, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Darrion Caldwell and Noad Lahat meet in a featherweight bout in the main event. In round 1, Caldwell came out and scored the takedown where he got guard but didn’t do much damage. Lahat attempted to go for a guillotine choke but Caldwell got out of it. Caldwell was on top the entire round but there wasn’t much action. In round 2, Caldwell once again took him down and landed some strikes then moved to back mount where he searched for a choke but couldn’t get anything. The crowd wasn’t happy with this fight then Caldwell landed some big shots to earn the lackluster TKO win.

Logan Storley and A.J. Matthews meet in a welterweight bout in the co-main event. In round 1, Storley took him down right out of the gate and got his back where he fired away with strikes then got guard where he continued the onslaught but they were not big shots but rather taps. Storley accidentally kneed AJ in the head on the ground. There was a pause in the action. They continued on. Storley took him down, got his back and went for a rear-naked choke but then let it go. In round 2, Storley took him down right away once again where he got half guard and further landed strikes. AJ had no clue what to do in this fight and was just part of the ride. The referee finally stopped the beatdown after Storley fired away with several swarming shots.



Ricky Bandejas vs. James Gallagher is next in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, they both come out aggressive and were throwing bombs right away. Gallagher continues to press forward but has calmed down and is allowing the pace to drop. Ricky was looking to bait Gallagher into an exchange and pushed him down. Gallagher took him down for a few seconds but Ricky got right back to his feet. Ricky dropped him with a straight right hand but Gallagher got back to his feet. Ricky stunned him with some sweet chin music and finished him on the ground with strikes.

Opening the main card on Paramount Network is Tywan Claxton vs. Cris Williams in a featherweight bout. In round 1, Claxton takes him down right out of the gate and got side control. Lencioni eventually scrambled to his feet and landed a nice left hook that popped the crowd. Lencioni was pressing forward and being the more aggressive fighter but was taken down by Claxton only for Claxton to let him up with 30 seconds to go. In round 2, Lencioni came out and slipped, which allowed Claxton to get on top in guard. Claxton continued the beatdown while on top but Lencioni was doing a nice job at defending shots but not so much transitions. Claxton was able to get mount and back mount but Cris was able to scramble him back to full guard. In round 3, Claxton continued his dominance as he took him down to further the beatdown. After the fight, it was ruled that Claxton was crowned the unanimous decision winner.



Bellator 204 Results

Main card (Paramount, 9 p.m. ET)

Featherweight Bout: Darrion Caldwell def. Noad Lahat via TKO (strikes) at 2:45 of Round 2.

Welterweight Bout: Logan Storley def. A.J. Matthews via TKO (Elbows and Punches) 3:56 R2

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Bandejas def. James Gallagher via KO (Punches) 2:49 R1

Featherweight Bout: Tywan Claxton def. Cris Lencioni via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary card (Online, 7 p.m. ET)

Demarques Jackson def. Bryce Logan via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Jason Jackson def. Jordon Larson via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:52

David Michaud def. Corey Davis via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:42

Romero Cotton def. Willie Whitehead via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:12

Tyler Ray def. Seth Bass via knockout (strikes) – Round 1, 3:30