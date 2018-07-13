Bellator 202 Results: Julia Budd Finishes Talita Nogueira

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, July 13, 2018) will come in the form of Bellator 202. Headlining the card are Julia Budd and Talita Nogueira, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Julia Budd and Talita Nogueira meet in a women’s featherweight title bout in the main event. In round 1, they had a feeling out process early. The fans started booing due to the lack of action. Budd caught a kick and slammed her down to the ground where she followed up with an elbow. Budd kept her there while landing some big shots. In round 2, Nogueira was trying to counter strike with the champ but Budd wasn’t biting and forced her to throw strikes. Budd landed a combo before clinching with her up against the fence. Budd took her down and poured on strikes and elbows while having Nogueira pinned down. She can’t get the late finish though. In round 3, Budd closed in with strikes and clinched with her up against the fence. Budd took her down and landed a big right hand while coming in before getting half guard. Nogueira was able to get back to her feet but was bloody. Budd dropped her with a monster right hand then finishes her off with strikes on the group to retain the strap.

Eduardo Dantas and Michael McDonald meet in a bantamweight bout in the co-main event. In round 1, McDonald dropped him with a right hand and then swarmed him with strikes on the ground. That’s a wrap.



Chris Honeycutt vs. Leo Leite is next in a middleweight bout. In round 1, Honeycutt came out aggressive and throwing hands right away. Leite was trying to find his range while avoiding strikes. Honeycutt slipped and Leite clinched with him up against the fence and got the trip takedown where he took his back. Honeycutt stood up with Leite having him on his back. Leite got off and clinched once again. They had a nice exchange with Honeycutt landing a knee strike to the gut. In round 2, Honeycutt clipped Leite with a series of strikes while he got him down and rained down some big shots. Leite was able to get back to his feet and Honeycutt clinched up with him while landing some big uppercuts and knee strikes that busted open Leite. In round 3, Leite shot in for a desperate takedown attempt right out of the gate but Honeycutt stuffed it and landed some strikes from the back. Leite got back to his feet late in the round after taking some big shots from Honeycutt. Honeycutt pinned him against the fence and landed some big strikes. Honeycutt won the fight by unanimous decision.

Opening the main card on Paramount Network is Ernest James vs. Valentin Moldavsky in a heavyweight bout. In round 1, they had a feeling out process early then clinched with James blinking with his left eye. No word on if he got poked. James worked him over with knee strikes as Moldavsky worked for the takedown. They separated with two minutes to go. James shot in for a takedown but Moldavsky clinched with him up against the fence. Moldavsky stunned him with a combo with seconds left in the round and James went for the lackluster takedown while Moldavsky fired away with strikes to end the round. In round 2, Moldavsky came out on fire and landed some good shots that have cut up James, who has his left eye swollen badly. James clinched up with him as his nose bled like no other. Moldavsky started to land some big shots then backed up James up against the fence and finished him with strikes to end the fight.

Quick Results

MAIN CARD (Paramount, 9 p.m. ET)

Women’s Featherweight Title: Julia Budd def. Talita Nogueira via TKO (Punches) R3, 4:07

Bantamweight: Michael McDonald def. Eduardo Dantas via TKO at :58 of Round 1.

Middleweight: Chris Honeycutt def. Leo Leite via Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

Heavyweight: Valentin Moldavsky def. Ernest James via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:03

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7 p.m. ET)

Will Morris def. Charles Williams via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-26)

Veta Arteagavia def. Emily Ducote via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Yaroslav Amosov def. Gerald Harris via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Steve Kozola def. Ryan Walker via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:45

Rudy Schaffroth def. Jon Hill via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 0:42

Tyler Ingram def. Fernando Gonzalez via submission (rear-naked choke) Round 2, 4:13

Nation Gibrick def. Luis Erives via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 1:30