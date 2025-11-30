Belal Muhammad Booked To Challenge For Welterweight Title On Dec 20, But Not In The UFC

Belal Muhammad is slated to challenge for the welterweight title, but this time not inside the UFC’s Octagon. Remember the Name” captured the UFC 170-pound crown in July 2024, dismantling former champion Leon Edwards with a commanding performance at UFC 304.

Muhammad’s championship stint proved brief, as he failed to defend his title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May. He made his comeback in the UFC Qatar co-main event recently, but a unanimous decision defeat to Ian Machado Garry sealed the first back-to-back losses of his career.

However, the 37-year-old Chicago native will soon get the opportunity to turn the page on the roughest stretch of his career and step into a fresh proving ground.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: Belal Muhammad reacts after receiving an eye poke from Ian Machado Garry of Ireland in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Belal Muhammad Set to Face 2-Time NCAA Champion David Carr at RAF 4

Belal Muhammad is slated to square off against reigning Real American Freestyle welterweight champion David Carr at RAF 4 at the Fishers Event Center in Indiana.

Carr is a two-time NCAA Division-I wrestling champion who has represented Iowa State University across multiple divisions. His decorated resume also includes the Bob Bowlsby Award, one of collegiate wrestling’s highest honors. The 26-year-old Ohio native clinched the RAF’s inaugural 165-pound welterweight crown with a victory over Egyptian Olympian Amr Reda Hussen.

RAF has been steadily building traction among combat sports fans since its debut in August. The freestyle wrestling promotion has already showcased a strong lineup of current and former UFC names, including Bo Nickal, Michael Chandler, Chad Mendes, Clay Guida, Joaquin Buckley, and others.