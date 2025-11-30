RAF 3: Mendes vs. Chandler Live Results from Chicago

ByCraig Pekios
Real American Freestyle heads to Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, for a loaded RAF 3 card headlined by a clash between UFC stalwarts Chad Mendes and ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler.

The event also features appearances by notable MMA fighters, including Clay Guida, Pat Downey, Joaquin Buckley, and Darrion Caldwell. Also appearing is Bella Mir, an undefeated mixed martial artist and daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

Full Results from RAF 3: Mendes vs. Chandler

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Real American Freestyle (@rafwrestlingusa)

  • Kennedy Blades def. Alejandra Rivera via technical fall (11-0)
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Real American Freestyle (@rafwrestlingusa)

  • Akhmed Tazhudinov def. Anthony Cassioppi via pinfall
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Real American Freestyle (@rafwrestlingusa)

  • Andrii Yatsenko def. Spencer Lee via pinfall
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Real American Freestyle (@rafwrestlingusa)

  • Austin Gomez def. Austin O’Connor (9-1)
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Real American Freestyle (@rafwrestlingusa)

  • Jordan Oliver def. Real Woods, 2-2 (win by criteria)
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Real American Freestyle (@rafwrestlingusa)

  • Cayden Henschel def. Clay Guida via technical fall (11-0)
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Real American Freestyle (@rafwrestlingusa)

  • Pat Downey def. Joaquin Buckley via technical fall (12-0)
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Real American Freestyle (@rafwrestlingusa)

  • Alexis Gomez def. Bella Mir (7-3)
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Real American Freestyle (@rafwrestlingusa)

  • Bo Bassett def. Darrion Caldwell via pinfall
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Real American Freestyle (@rafwrestlingusa)

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

