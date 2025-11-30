RAF 3: Mendes vs. Chandler Live Results from Chicago
Real American Freestyle heads to Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, for a loaded RAF 3 card headlined by a clash between UFC stalwarts Chad Mendes and ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler.
The event also features appearances by notable MMA fighters, including Clay Guida, Pat Downey, Joaquin Buckley, and Darrion Caldwell. Also appearing is Bella Mir, an undefeated mixed martial artist and daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.
Full Results from RAF 3: Mendes vs. Chandler
- Chad Mendes vs. Michael Chandler (4-1)
- Kennedy Blades def. Alejandra Rivera via technical fall (11-0)
- Akhmed Tazhudinov def. Anthony Cassioppi via pinfall
- Andrii Yatsenko def. Spencer Lee via pinfall
- Austin Gomez def. Austin O’Connor (9-1)
- Jordan Oliver def. Real Woods, 2-2 (win by criteria)
- Cayden Henschel def. Clay Guida via technical fall (11-0)
- Pat Downey def. Joaquin Buckley via technical fall (12-0)
- Alexis Gomez def. Bella Mir (7-3)
- Bo Bassett def. Darrion Caldwell via pinfall
