UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad has spoken out for the first time since his fight with Leon Edwards ended in an unfortunate manner.

Muhammad was in his first ever main event at UFC Vegas 21.

The 32-year-old showed true grit in round one to survive a head kick and flurry of punches from his English opponent.

‘Remember The Name’ was unable to respond in round two as the fight was ended by an inadvertent eye poke.

As Edwards landed a body kick his outstretched fingers went into the eye of Muhammad who instantly hit the floor and was screaming in pain.

Upon closer inspection it was obvious the eye poke had done some damage and Muhammad was not able to continue.

The fight was quickly waved off and ruled a no-contest.

Muhammad took to social media to give fans an update on his condition and express his desire to run it back with Edwards, he wrote.

“My heart is shattered my first main event ended like that but Gods the best of planners im sorry to the fans and the @ufc you deserved a full fight.. Alhamdillah the vision is coming back and no permanent damage to the eye I’ll be back and want to run it back @Leon_edwardsmma”

Edwards has already state his desire to skip over a rematch and head straight for a title shot.

“That’s nine fights in a row, I’ve fought everyone they’ve given me, I’ve stepped up to fight all the top guys they’ve all turned me down so,” Edwards said on the ESPN post show. “I belong in a title shot, I have worked my way back up from getting defeated by Kamaru Usman, I have fought everybody, I have offered to fight everybody so I feel I deserve A title shot now, why should I do another ten fights to get a title shot you know?”

Do you want to see Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards fight again?