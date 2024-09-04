Belal Muhammad criticizes Conor McGregor’s UFC return: ‘Doesn’t look good in life right now’

Newly-minted undisputed welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad is unsure whether a return to fighting is a good idea for former two-division UFC titleholder, Conor McGregor — claiming the veteran striker “doesn’t look good” in his life at the moment.

Muhammad, the current undisputed welterweight gold holder, most recently headlined UFC 304 at the end of July in Manchester, England — turning in a dominant unanimous decision win over two-time opponent, Leon Edwards, snatching the divisional crown to boot.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder has been out of action for more than three years — most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.

And ruled from a UFC 303 return at the end of June amid a toe fracture, McGregor saw another grudge fight at the welterweight limit against Michael Chandler fall to the wayside.

Belal Muhammad speculates Conor McGregor is using illicit substances

However, amid continued links to either an end-of-year clash with the Chandler, if not a January comeback, McGregor has been advised against making an Octagon venture again by Illinois grappler, Muhammad.

“The dude (Conor McGregor) doesn’t look good in life, right now,” Belal Muhammad told Submission Radio during a recent interview. “He looks like he’s coked out. He looks like he’s on drugs. I mean, if he beats Michael Chandler, like, I wouldn’t even let him skip the line, because like I said, there’s guys that work for it.”

There’s guys that go here,” Belal Muhammad explained. “And then even with the last fight with Colby (Covington) skipping the line for Leon (Edwards), I’m like, I would never do that because there’s guys that are actually putting the work in. And for legacy-wise, obviously, I would want to slap Conor around. But yeah, like there would be too much for it not to happen, right?”