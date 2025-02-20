Ayaka Miura submits Ritu Phogat with a Knee Bar in the First Round – ONE 171 Results

ByTimothy Wheaton
Ayaka Miura submits Ritu Phogat with a Knee Bar in teh FIrst Round - ONE 171 Results

The atomweight clash between Ayaka Miura and Ritu Phogat at ONE 171: Qatar was a highly anticipated bout that carried significant implications for both fighters’ careers. Held on February 20, 2025, at the Lusail Sports Arena, this matchup brought together two of the division’s top grapplers in a stylistic showdown with an incredible ending.

Ayaka Miura vs. Ritu Phogat Results

Ayaka Miura entered the fight riding a wave of momentum with a winning streak. The Japanese judoka had recently transitioned to the atomweight division, where she showcased her elite submission skills, including her signature “Ayaka Lock.” Ranked #5 in the atomweight division, Miura sought to solidify her position as a legitimate title contender with another dominant performance.

On the other side, “The Indian Tigress” Ritu Phogat, known as returned to the cage after a two-year hiatus. A former Commonwealth Wrestling Gold Medalist and Grand Prix finalist, Phogat had taken time away from competition for motherhood but remained determined to reclaim her place among the division’s elite. Despite coming off back-to-back losses before her break, Phogat expressed confidence in her preparation and viewed this fight as an opportunity to rejuvenate her career.

Miura dived for a takedown but was reversed by Phogat. Instead of ending up in top position, the Japanese grappler used an ankle pick to reverse and pulled out Phogat’s leg into a knee bar. Forcing a tap from the Indian-born wrestler. This victory earned Ayaka Miura a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship.

