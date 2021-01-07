MMA power-couple Austin Vanderford and Paige VanZant repeatedly drew the eyes of many social media users throughout 2020. The reason for this being a plethora of nude photo’s posted on Vanderford’s Instagram page. They show the couple in a myriad of creative and compromising situations.

Vanderford recently spoke to MMA Junkie Radio about the topic, in an interview that was reported on by Blue Corner.

The Bellator fighter remarked that “It just comes down to her and I, we post what we want to post and really not caring too much or giving too much care to anyone else.” He went onto state that “it was just fun for us to do and something that we wanted to do, so we went with it. It wasn’t due to any request. We just came up one day, and honestly, I think I was running around the house naked, I was out doing pull-ups or something, and the idea kind of sparked, and we did it.”

Upon being asked about any potential backlash from family or friends ‘The Gentleman’ had the following to say:

“Yeah, our family is supper supportive of us, and they know we’re fun people, and they know our personalities more than anyone else.” “So what might be a surprise to the outside world isn’t a surprise to our family because they know us, and they know our true personalities and what not.

Vanderford has not fought since November, and is yet to have a fight booked in 2021. Howver, VanZant recently signed for Bare Knuckle FC, and has since agreed to fight Britain Hart in February. VanZant has also previously spoken about the unique take on social media posting.

What are your thoughts on Austin Vanderford’s social media activity in 2020?