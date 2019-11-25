ATT Coach Mike Brown Doesn’t Want To See Teammates Masvidal & Covington Fight

Spread the word!













Tensions between former friends and American Top Team (ATT) teammates Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have risen over the past few months.

Covington is now preparing to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship, while Masvidal might very well be in line to challenge the winner next. However, should a fight between Masvidal and Covington materialize, it will be interesting to see how the ATT gym handles things. Speaking to MMA Fighting, ATT coach Mike Brown offered his thoughts on the situation.

Brown explained that he doesn’t want to see two ATT guys fighting each other, admitting it’s a good problem to have, but not necessarily a great thing for the gym.

“The Covington thing is complex because it’s another guy who comes out of [American Top Team] so it has more complexities,” Brown said. “I don’t necessarily like the idea of guys fighting each other. It doesn’t bother Jorge at all but I would prefer not to see that.

“I don’t necessarily like two American Top Team guys fighting each other. There’s a lot of complexities to it. Yeah, it’s a good problem to have but not necessarily great for the gym.”

Brown further explained how tensions can arise when teammates are preparing to fight one another, noting how fighters may feel other guys’ coaches are watching them train, causing a feeling of discomfort.

“Each guy is maybe worried about the other guy’s coaches watching them train. Now you’re in a place where eyes are always watching you that are studying you,” Brown explains. “It’s not a good feeling.

“It’s not an ideal situation, guys fighting each other. In a tournament or for a belt, it can happen but it’s not something that I like to see.”

Do you think Masvidal and Covington will eventually fight inside the Octagon down the road?