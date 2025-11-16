Aspen Ladd Brutalizes Shyanna Bintliff in Bare Knuckle Debut – BKFC 84 Highlights

Aspen Ladd made a big impression in her bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 84, scoring a brutal first-round knockout of Shyanna Bintliff in the evening’s featured contest.

From the opening bell, Ladd came bursting off the scratch line, immediately putting pressure on Bintliff and swinging big. Less than a minute into the scrap, Ladd already had her opponent bloody and reeling. Unleashing a flurry near the ropes, Ladd forced Bintliff to take a knee.

After answering the count, Bintliff was met with a vicious right hand that knocked her right back down and into the ropes. Still, Bintliff answered the referee’s count.

She would regret that decision moments later, as Ladd swarmed in, delivering another onslaught that would put Bintliff down for the third and final time.

Official Result: Aspen Ladd def. Shyanna Bintliff via KO at 1:59 of Round 1.

Check out Highlights From Aspen Ladd vs. Shyanna Bintliff at BKFC 84:

ASPEN LADD LOOKING INCREDIBLE IN HER BKFC DEBUT TONIGHT!#BKFC84 | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/LidoumCo2I — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 16, 2025

Aspen Lado with a DOMINATE PERFORMANCE 😤🔥#BKFC84 | LIVE NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/wVvNEgmiYu — DAZN (@DAZN_Sport) November 16, 2025