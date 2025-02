Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 in Riyadh on Saturday 22nd February 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 Date : Sat, Feb 22, 2025

: Sat, Feb 22, 2025 Location : Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Broadcast : DAZN PPV

: DAZN PPV Broadcast in the UK: DAZN PPV

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Full fight card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol : Undisputed Light Heavyweight Title Fight, for Beterbiev’s WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts

: Undisputed Light Heavyweight Title Fight, for Beterbiev’s WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker : For Dubois’ IBF Heavyweight Title

: For Dubois’ IBF Heavyweight Title Shakur Stevenson vs Flloyd Schofield : For Stevenson’s WBC Lightweight Title

: For Stevenson’s WBC Lightweight Title Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz : For Adames’ WBC Middleweight Title

: For Adames’ WBC Middleweight Title Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: For Ortiz Jr’s WBC World Interim Super Welterweight Title

For Ortiz Jr’s WBC World Interim Super Welterweight Title Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: For the vacant WBC Interim Heavyweight Title

For the vacant WBC Interim Heavyweight Title Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: For Buatsi’s WBO Light Heavyweight Interim Title

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Tale of the Tape

Name: Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Country: Russia Russia Age: 40 34 Height: 5 ft 11+1⁄ 2 in (182 cm) 6 ft 0 in (183 cm) Weight: 175.0 lbs (79.4 kgs) 175.0 lbs (79.4 kgs) Reach: 73 in (185 cm) 72 in (183 cm)

Start date and time

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 takes place on Saturday 22nd February, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The Start time is 5.30 p.m. ET or 3.30 p.m. PT and 10.30 p.m. in the UK.

Betting Odds

Dmitry Bivol: -135 Favorite

Artur Beterbiev: +110 Underdog

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Riyadh or plan to attend Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2. at the Kingdom Arena, tickets will be available here.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 is Live on DAZN PPV and the event will also be live on DAZN PPV in the UK.

What is Next after Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2?

The next boxing event that follows Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 is Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. on March 1st in Brooklyn, New York.