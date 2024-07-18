Report – Artem Vakhitov, last fighter to beat Alex Pereira in kickboxing books October Contender Series debut

According to reports across social media this Thursday evening, former GLORY Kickboxing light heavyweight champion, Artem Vakhitov is edging closer to a long-mooted move to the UFC – reportedly booking an appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series as soon as October.

Vakhitov, a decorated Russian kickboxing talent, currently boasts a 2-1 professional mixed martial arts record, most recently featured back in February in Kazakhstan, turning in a 23-second knockout win over Valisher Khambaev.

Renowned for his striking ability, Vakhitov, who twice clinched light heavyweight gold under the banner of GLORY Kickboxing, rose to prominence with his pair of fights against former two-weight UFC champion, Alex Pereira – holding the accolade as the final opponent to beat the Brazilian in professional kickboxing.

Sharing the squared circle for the second time back in 2021 in Rotterdam, Vakhitov took home a majority decision win over Sao Paulo native, Pereira, who would depart the promotion in the immediate aftermath of the loss, before making huge waves in the UFC.

Artem Vakhitov reportedly set for Contender Series outing in October

And staking his claim for a trilogy rubber match with the GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame star – this time inside the Octagon, Vakhitov will reportedly feature on the Contender Series at the end of the summer, taking on Islem Masraf.

“Former Glory light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov (2-1 in MMA) will face Islem Masraf (3-0) of France in Dana White’s Contender Series on October 8.” Red Corner MMA posted on X. “For Vakhitov, it’s one step closer to fighting Alex Pereira again, this time in the Octagon.”

BREAKING: Former Glory light heavyweight champion @ArtemVakhitov (2-1 in MMA) will face Islem Masraf (3-0) of France in Dana White’s Contender Series on October 8.



For Vakhitov, it’s one step closer to fighting Alex Pereira again, this time in the octagon.



H/T: @MMAPropagande pic.twitter.com/LyW9xMzgVT — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) July 18, 2024

Calling out Pereira in recent weeks, Vakhitov was hit with an immediate warning from his two-time foe, who urged him to be “careful” in his pursuit of a clash, which he in turn brushed aside.

“It’s been great to see your success and I wish you even more success in the future,” Artem Vakhitov said. “But I am sure you can understand that, for me, it’s strange to be always reading about ‘the best striker on the planet’ when in my opinion, I beat this person twice already. I would like to settle the issue in the UFC Octagon.”

Do you think Artem Vakhitov can work his way to a trilogy fight with Alex Pereira?