Artem Lobov set to sue teammate Conor McGregor over Proper No. Twelve whiskey idea

Former UFC featherweight contender, Artem Lobov is reportedly set to sue his Straight Blast Gym teammate and former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor, over the idea conception for the Dubliner’s whiskey, Proper No. Twelve.

As per an initial report from The Irish Independent, Artem Lobov has initiated proceedings in the High Court as he attempts to secure 5% of the proceeds teammate, McGregor had earned from his sale of Proper No. Twelve back in April of last year – reportedly in the region of $600 million.

“My client is a retired professional fighter with a master’s degree from DCU in Finance and Capital Markets,” Lobov’s lawyer told The Irish Independent. “We have issued High Court proceedings on his behalf to enforce an agreement with Mr. McGregor regarding the Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand.”

“My client was an initial creator and co-founder of the concept to launch an Irish whiskey brand associated with Mr. McGregor,” Lobov’s lawyer said. “As these matters are now before the court, we will not be making any further comment.”

Earlier this year, Lobov claimed that he had come up with the idea for McGregor to pursue a venture into the whiskey market with his brand, Proper No. Twelve.

“I went on and met all different whisket distilleries, I called some and met some in person,” Artem Lobov told TalkSport. “I did my research and put a beautiful deal together. Once the deal was ready, I went to Conor and I said, ‘Conor, I have the deal ready for you. This is going to be a billion-dollar deal, no messing here.’ I’m not sure if he took me seriously or not at the time with the billon dollars.”

Denying Lobov’s claims, McGregor’s spokesperson, Karen J. Kessler told The Irish Independent that the Russian-born fighter was “incorrect”.

“Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey was created, developed, branded and tirelessly promoted by Conor McGregor,” Kessler said in a statement released.