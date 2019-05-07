Arraignment Set For ‘Indigent’ Anthony Johnson

Spread the word!













Former UFC light heavyweight knockout artist Anthony Johnson was arrested last night (Mon. May 6, 2019) by the Boca Raton, (Fla.) Police Department.

Johnson appeared in court earlier today (May 7, 2019) for his bail hearing for his domestic violence arrest last evening. He is due back in court on June 6, 2019, for arraignment after the court declared Johnson to be “indigent,” according to MMAJunkie (h/t MMA Mania). Johnson had been using addresses that belonged to the late Glenn Robinson, his former manager.

Johnson has been ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and he is not allowed to be in the possession of any weapons. He is also not allowed to consume drugs or alcohol. These are the conditions of his release per the report. It should be pointed out that Johnson’s conditions for release are not unusual and are in line with court protocol.

Although he is innocent until proven guilty this is not the first time “Rumble” has been been the focal point of an ongoing domestic violence case. In 2009 he received three years probation for a similar incident with the mother of his children. He was also hit with a restraining order in 2014 for allegedly stalking and threatening another women.