Anthony Johnson Arrested For Domestic Violence

Spread the word!













Anthony Johnson arrested by police for domestic violence on Monday night.

This is according to a report by TMZ Sports, who states that Johnson admitted that he got physical during an argument with his girlfriend. The police report states that a woman called the police to report an altercation with her boyfriend.

The women claimed to police that she had started to pack up Johnson’s things in order to throw him out of the house when he forcefully picked her up in “put her in a football hold” and carried her into another room.

This is when she told them that “she was scared due to his size and martial arts experience.” It should be noted that the woman did not have any visible injuries. Johnson would tell police that he had grabbed the woman and carried her during the argument.

He made it known that his intention was never to hurt her but rather didn’t want to argue anymore. Police decided that Johnson’s actions warranted a domestic violence arrest, which is when they booked on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Following his loss to Daniel Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 210. Johnson shocked everyone by retiring from MMA. He hasn’t fought since then.