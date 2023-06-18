On Saturday night, No. 8 ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan returned to the Octagon to continue his climb up the 155-pound ladder at UFC Vegas 75. Tsarukyan entered the evening as the biggest favorite on the card, listed as high as a ten-to-one favorite, but his opponent, Joaquim Silva, walked into the bout with an upset on his mind.

The opening round went pretty much the way fans expected, with Arman Tsarukyan landing a stiff body kick followed by a successful takedown attempt in the opening minute. From there, Tsarukyan controlled things with ease, keeping Silva on the mat throughout the entire round. In the second, Silva managed to keep things standing, giving him a puncher’s chance. It nearly paid off with just over a minute remaining in the round as Silva blasted Tsarukyan with a massive left hand that had the Armenian standout struggling to stay on his feet.

READ MORE:  Aljamain Sterling receives Hall of Fame induction ahead of Octagon return at UFC 292

Smelling blood in the water, Silva moved in, but Tsarukyan managed to score a desperation takedown and right out the remainder of the round on the mat.

Finding himself in danger during the penultimate round, Tsarukyan had no interest in standing and trading with Silva in the third. Putting on the pressure early, Tsarukyan managed to back his opponent against the fence and drag him to the canvas. Silva worked his way back up near the halfway point, but it was just a matter of time before Tsarukyan dumped Silva once again. Once he had his man bac k on the mat, Tsarukyan unleashed a flurry of elbow strikes and ground and pound from the mount forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

READ MORE:  Islam Makhachev scoffs at Charles Oliveira's title rematch call after UFC 289 win: 'There's still levels to to this'

Official Result: Arman Tsarukyan def. Joaquim Silva via TKO (strikes) at 3:25 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights from Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva at UFC Vegas 75 Below:

Craig Pekios
Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 2,500 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds. Aside from working with LowKick MMA, Craig has contributed to news outlets Overtime Heroics, Sportskeeda, and MiddleEasy.