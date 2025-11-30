Arman Tsarukyan Takes Aim at Paddy Pimblett, Offers Support to Justin Gaethje for UFC 324 Clash

Arman Tsarukyan has offered to help Justin Gaethje train for the Paddy Pimblett fight.

Next year, when the UFC debuts on Paramount+, Gaethje and Pimblett will headline the first numbered event of 2026—UFC 324, with the interim UFC lightweight strap up for grabs, in Ilia Topuria’s absence. With nearly two months left for the bout, Tsarukyan has asked ‘The Highlight’ to let him know if he needs assistance for the fight.

The number one UFC lightweight contender is enraged after not getting a title shot, but ‘The Baddy,’ who is the number five-ranked, is competing for the interim strap. After UFC CEO Dana White recently announced the UFC 324 bouts, Pimblett fired shots at Tsarukyan and also trolled him on X.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, blasting Pimblett, ‘Ahalkalakets’ said:

“I hope Justin gonna beat his a*s, kick his a*s and we gonna forget about Paddy all our life… I would just maul his [Paddy’s] face on the ground with my elbows… I’m never going for the choke, I’m gonna just elbow him all day, all night. Just make his face bleeding… Justin if you need help let me know. I will fly to you and help you… That bullsh*t guy, I hate him. He’s such a b*tch. If I see Paddy I’d like to slap him.”

What does Arman Tsarukyan want next?

Despite defending his number one spot on the UFC lightweight chart by submitting Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar earlier this month, Arman Tsarukyan did not get a title shot as he had hoped and deserved. To make things worse for Tsarukyan, Dana White has already announced that the winner of the UFC 324 headliner will fight Ilia Topuria to unify the belts in 2026.

‘Ahalkalakets’ now hopes that the promotion at least gives him a chance to fight for the BMF title. In the same interview above, Tsarukyan said:

“It’s a business. At the end of the day, I have the same goal. Everybody knows that I will beat everybody and it’s just [a matter of] time. I hope they give me the BMF title at least. What are they going to give me? Who do we have in our division to fight if it’s not Holloway?”

Max Holloway, the current UFC BMF kingpin, was sidelined because of a hand injury after his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. ‘Blessed’ hopes to return early next year and also fight on the UFC White House card.