Nina-Marie Daniele Subtly Jabs UFC Matchmakers in Comment on Arman Tsarukyan’s Post

In Arman Tsarukyan’s latest eating video, Nina-Marie Daniele made a comment that appears to be aimed at the UFC matchmakers.

Ahalkalakets’ most recently defended his number one lightweight contender spot after submitting Dan Hooker in round two at UFC Qatar. However, his wish of fighting for the title and facing Ilia Topuria will not come true anytime soon because Topuria has taken a break from fighting and won’t return in the first quarter of 2026 due to personal reasons.

The UFC, on the other hand, has announced the first numbered event for the next calendar year, when the promotion debuts on Paramount+. The UFC 324 headliner will see Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje compete for the interim lightweight strap.

Despite not obtaining a title shot as he wanted and deserves, Tsarukyan is enjoying his life, training, and eating. He recently posted one of his eating videos and captioned it:

“Light dinner tonight 🐑”

Check out the post below:

Nina-Marie Daniele made a fairly veiled jab at the matchmakers for scheduling Gaethje vs Pimblett without taking Tsarukyan’s ranking into account. She commented on the post:

“Arman ate the match makers! 😤☠️”

Check out the comment below:

Arman Tsarukyan reacts after Dana White announces UFC 324

Arman Tsarukyan wanted to fight for the belt in 2026 and had urged the UFC to send him a contract so that he could fight in January 2026. After White announced Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett, Tsarukyan reacted to it via posting on X:

“make it make sense 🤦🏻‍♂️”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s post below:

make it make sense 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) November 28, 2025

White also reaffirmed that the winner of the UFC 324 headliner will meet Ilia Topuria in a unification bout later this year, which means ‘Ahalkalakets’ will have to wait for months for a title shot.

The UFC’s new wave of matchmaking has hence been questioned and attacked by several athletes, pundits, and journalists since it seems now more focused on making money than on merit.