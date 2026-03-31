Arman Tsarukyan: Max Holloway is Done ‘You cannot even defend takedowns?’

Top UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has shared his candid reaction to Max Holloway’s most recent performance.



Earlier this month, Holloway ran it back with Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 326, and the BMF title bout was a one-sided affair.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Charles Oliveira of Brazil grapples with Max Holloway of the United States during their BMF title bout at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Although fans expected a slugfest, Oliveira chose a wrestling-heavy approach to dethrone Holloway. The Brazilian failed to submit “Blessed” but racked up a control time of 20+ minutes and scored 5 takedowns en route to a unanimous decision win.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Charles Oliveira of Brazil wrestles Max Holloway in the BMF Championship fight during the UFC 326 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Arman Tsarukyan comments on Max Holloway’s sub-par UFC 326 effort

After witnessing Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2, Arman Tsarukyan believes “Blessed” is “done” and is not the fighter he once was.



On The Ariel Helwani Show, Tsarukyan said he was surprised at how the Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom took down Holloway with ease every time, and how a veteran like Holloway has zero takedown defense and wrestling.

“Max [Holloway] is done already. He’s just going to make money and then retire. He is [finished]. He is not that Max anymore. In his last fight he looked so bad. That’s crazy. I was surprised that he could not wrestle. Zero wrestling. You’ve been in this sport for 20 years, and you cannot even defend takedowns from Charles Oliveira? Charles Oliveira has no takedowns. He has good jiu-jitsu, but wrestling, I have never seen him wrestle very well.

Max Holloway now has his crosshairs on Conor McGregor and has shown interest in running it back with “The Notorious” whenever the latter returns to the octagon.

About a potential McGregor vs. Holloway rematch, “Ahalkalakets” added during the same sitdown:

“It’s a good fight. I think stylistically it’s a good fight for Conor.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments about Max Holloway below: