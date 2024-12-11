Arman Tsarukyan talks Khabib Nurmagomedov – Islam Makhachev debate: ‘He’s the GOAT’

Pitted with the student of Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 next month, Arman Tsarukyan claims the protege that is Islam Makhachev has yet to surpass the master in the form of the former — describing the Hall of Fame inductee as the greatest fighter to ever grace the 155lbs division in mixed martial arts.

Tsarukyan, the current number one ranked lightweight challenger, will get his second crack at Russian star, Makhachev next month in California — taking on the current pound-for-pound number one — this time for gold, in a rematch of their first pairing five years ago.

Also on the card, undisputed bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili looks to rack up his first defense of the divisional crown since his ascension back in September, taking on the unbeaten, Umar Nurmagomedov — who is flanked by relative, Khabib in his corner at the Intuit Dome.

Searching for his fourth consecutive title defense at the lightweight limit — which would see him surpass the record of his coach, Khabib, Makhackala native, Makhachev has drawn distinct comparisons to the Hall of Fame inductee particularly since his own title reign began two years ago.

Arman Tsarukyan weighs in on the Khabib Nurmagomedov – Islam Makhachev debate

However, as far as Armenian challenger, Arman Tsarukyan is concerned, Makhachev has yet to surpass the 29-0 favorite, Khabib as the best lightweight to ever do it inside the Octagon.

So I like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) more than Islam (Makhachev),” Arman Tsarukyan told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “Because when I was young, I watched all Khabib’s fights. And, for me, he’s the GOAT in our division right now.

Himself sidelined since April, Tsarukyan earned his rematch with Makhachev off the back of a controversial split decision win over common-foe and former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira, edging out the Brazilian over the course of three rounds in their UFC 300 main card showdown.