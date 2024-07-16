Arman Tsarukyan will film Anti-Bullying video as part of NSAC suspension deal, plans to fight at UFC 308

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t letting anything get in the way of his first UFC title opportunity — including a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

After taking a swing at a fan during his walkout at UFC 300, ‘Ahalkalakets’ was suspended for nine months, putting him on the shelf for the rest of 2024 and killing any chance of him challenging for the lightweight title before the year’s up. However, the NSAC is willing to shave down the sentence to six months if Tsarukyan participates in an anti-bullying public service announcement.

Arman Tsarukyan punched a fan during his walkout to fight Charles Oliveira 😅 pic.twitter.com/DMoX27o8H1 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 14, 2024

Doing so will allow him to return in October, just in time to challenge Islam Makhachev on October 26 when the UFC heads back to Abu Dhabi.

“I will shoot that anti-bullying video at the beginning of August, and my suspension ends on [October] 13th,” Tsarukyan said in an interview with Sport 24. “I just need to make that video, then hopefully I’m going to fight at the end of October or early November.”

“I have to do [the video] to help my career,” he added. “And it doesn’t bother me, it will only do good for my career. And actually, it doesn’t make any sense to put your hands on someone and waste your energy when you are walking out for an actual fight. The problem is I’m a hot-tempered guy. I’m either very kind or very angry and never a happy medium. Even when I train, it’s either light work or full contact … That’s my nature.”

Arman Tsarukyan has a verbal agreement to fight for the lightweight title

Makhachev’s last appearance inside the Octagon came against Dustin Poirier in June. the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ secured his third lightweight title defense, earning a fifth-round submission over ‘The Diamond’ in Newark, New Jersey.

Though Tsarukyan is clearly the next man in line, Makhachev appeared to be far more interested in a potential champion vs. champion clash with welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards.

Asked if he has any concerns over the UFC books that fight instead of giving him his long-awaited rematch with Makhachev, Tsarukyan dismissed that possibility revealing that he already has a verbal agreement in place.

“No they won’t, because we have a verbal agreement that I’m fighting for the title,” he said. “I don’t know if Islam was told that, but they told me I’m next in line. “To be honest, I don’t care if he moves up a weight class,” Tsarukyan added. “Just give me the interim title then, or let him vacate the title. And I’ll fight him for it. It’s not about fighting Islam. I just need to become the champion.”

Tsarukyan made his UFC debut against Makhachev in April 2019, coming up short via unanimous decision. Since then, ‘Ahalkalakets’ has gone 8-1 and sits as the No. 1 ranked contender in the division following his impressive showing against ex-champion Charles Oliveira.