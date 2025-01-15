Ex-Champion Questions Whether Arman Tsarukyan Can Keep His Emotions in Check at UFC 311

Arman Tsarukyan could become a UFC world champion this week. But only if he can manage his emotions during what will be the biggest fight of his combat sports career thus far.

Emanating from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, UFC 311 will be headlined by a lightweight title tilt as reigning 155-pound king Islam Makhachev puts his gold up for grabs against Tsarukyan, the division’s top-ranked contender. It will be Tsarukyan’s first time competing since scoring a split-decision win over former titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April.

But despite the win over ‘Do Bronx’ being the biggest of his career thus far, all anyone seems to remember is Tsarukyan’s walkout for the fight.

As he exited the backstage area and made his way into the arena, Tsarukyan was met by a fan who flipped him the middle finger. Shockingly, ‘Ahalkalakets’ threw a punch at the individual before continuing his walk to the Octagon. Following the event, he was slapped with a $25,000 fine and a nine-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

‘The Count’ questions Arman Tsarukyan’s temperament ahead of UFC 311

Offering his take on this Saturday’s headliner, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Tsarukyan’s temperament could play a big role in his clash with Makhachev.

“The one thing that is slightly concerning me for Arman Tsarukyan is the mindset,” Bisping told TNT Sports. “The last time he walked out, he punched someone in the crowd… that tells me about your temperament and your ability to handle emotions in these big, big fights and that can be a game changer.”

Hopefully, Tsarukyan has learned his lesson, or he could be leaving The City of Angels empty-handed.

This weekend’s lightweight title fight will be the second-ever meeting between Makhachev and Tsarukyan, the first coming nearly six years ago at UFC on ESPN+ 7 when Tsarukyan was making his promotional debut. On that night, Makhachev came out on top via unanimous decision.

Since then, Tsarukyan has won nine of his last 10, skyrocketing him to the top of the division and putting him in place to not only claim his first world title but to also avenge one of only two losses inside the Octagon.