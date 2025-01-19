Arman Tsarukyan offers Charles Oliveira rematch after UFC 311 exit: ‘A 5 rounder makes most sense’

Off the back of his withdrawal from UFC 311, Arman Tsarukyan has staked his claim for another title eliminator with former-foe, Charles Oliveira next — particularly after promotional boss, Dana White confirmed the Armenian would not be fighting for gold next.

Tsarukyan, the current number one ranked lightweight contender, was scheduled to headline UFC 311 overnight in a title rematch with common-foe, Islam Makhachev, however, in the early hours of Friday morning, the would-be title chaser withdrew from the main event clash, suffering a back injury whilst cutting weight.

Replaced by surging Brazilian foe, Renato Moicano, Tsarukyan watched on as past opponent, Makhachev ran through the Brasilia native with a stunning first round D’Arce choke submission at the Intuit Dome.

Ruled out of a title fight rematch with Makhachev in his return from injury by promotional leader, White, Tsarukyan agreed with the long-time promotional boss, suggesting he fights Sao Paulo finishing ace, Oliveira in a rematch first instead — this time over the course of five rounds.

Arman Tsarukyan calls for rematch with fight Charles Oliveira after UFC 311 exit

“I agree with @danawhite,” Arman Tsarukyan posted on his official X account. “Once my back heals, I’ll be ready to prove I’m the true #1 contender by taking on anyone they put in front of me!”

“@CharlesDoBronx in [a] 5 rounder makes [the] most sense,” Arman Tsarukyan continued.

@CharlesDoBronxs in 5 rounder makes most sense — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) January 19, 2025

Himself staking his own claim for a rematch with past foe, Makhachev who he featured against back in 2021, Oliveira claimed he was next to take on the pound-for-pound number one.

“It was a great fight,” Charles Oliveira said. “He’s (Islam Makhachev) the champion. He did what he had to do. But I’m next — and he knows that. The lightweight champion is called Charles Oliveira. I’m ready for that.”