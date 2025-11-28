Paddy Pimblett Trolls Arman Tsarukyan After UFC 324 Bout Reveal

Paddy Pimblett has trolled Arman Tsarukyan after Dana White announced the UFC 324 headliner between Justin Gaethje and Pimblett for the interim lightweight strap, in Ilia Topuria’s absence.

Tsarukyan was the number one-ranked lightweight contender at the beginning of this year and still holds the same spot on the rankings. He most recently submitted Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar and cemented his spot once again. However, he won’t earn the next title shot as it appears that UFC has not taken his ranking into account.

After the UFC 324 bouts were announced, Tsarukyan took X and wrote:

“Make it make sense 🤦🏻‍♂️”

make it make sense 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) November 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Pimblett trolled Tsarukyan by posting a bizarre question on X and tagging the Armenian fighter:

“You like apples? @ArmanUfc 🍎🤣”

In addition, ‘The Baddy’ shared an edited video of him and Gaethje fighting, along with a photo of ‘Ahalkalakets’ sobbing and the Brit seemingly dancing to Tsarukyan’s grief for not getting a title shot.

Arman Tsarukyan confirmed that he won’t fight Again Before he gets title shot

After submitting Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, Arman Tsarukyan called out Ilia Topuria for a faceoff and also expressed a strong desire to return early next year and fight for the title. Recently, in an interview with Daniel Cormier, ‘Ahalkalakets’ clearly stated that he would not fight again before he gets a title shot:

“No way.”

However, Dana White has announced that the winner of the UFC 324 headliner will face Topuria in a title unification bout later in 2026. Tsarukyan will therefore have to wait longer than anticipated for a title shot.

The best-case scenario for him would be if Topuria moves up to welterweight to fight Islam Makhachev and a new lightweight champion is crowned in 2026, who could then take on the number one-ranked 155-pounder.