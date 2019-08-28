Antonio Silva & Gabriel Gonzaga To Face Off At BKFC 8

Spread the word!













Former UFC stars Antonio Silva and Gabriel Gonzaga are set to fight each other on October 19, in Tampa, Florida.

Interestingly though, the men will not be competing at an MMA promotion; instead, they’re taking part in David Feldman‘s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

BKFC‘s president shared his excitement in a recent press release: “I am very excited to have these two legends competing in the BKFC squared circle. They have fought and beat some of the best fighters in the world and now they will fight each other. Tampa is a great fight market and we are thrilled to be able to host another event there. The fans in Tampa love BKFC and we plan on giving them another great show.”

Antonio Silva, 39, decided to turn to kickboxing in 2017, after losing his last five consecutive fights in the UFC – four of which by knockout. He lost his GLORY kickboxing debut to Rico Verhoeven in October of the same year. Silva has not competed since but is scheduled to face off against Greg Tony at WKN World Cup 2019.

Gabriel Gonzaga, 40, was released from the UFC a year before his opponent; he took on boxing and had a victorious debut in October 2017. He then returned to MMA in May 2018, but lost to Alexander Emelianenko at RCC 2 via a TKO in the second round.

Both fighters are acquainted with each other, but Gonzaga claims they aren’t close. “I know him and he knows me, but we never trained together,” said Gonzaga, as reported by MMA Junkie.

