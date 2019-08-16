Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva Latest To Sign With BKFC

Spread the word!













Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva is the latest veteran to sign with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

The news was announced by the promotion on Thursday:

“We are happy to announce the signing of ‘Bigfoot’ Silva to our roster,” BKFC president David Feldman said in a statement. “He has fought and beat some of the best in the world. We have some intriguing matchups that we are talking about with him now. I really expect great [fights] from Antonio.”

There is no news on a potential debut date or opponent yet, but an update should be provided soon. However, a potential clash with newly-crowned BKFC heavyweight champion Chase Sherman could be in the works.

Silva was a former heavyweight title challenger in the UFC, boasting victories over the likes of Fedor Emelianenko, Alistair Overeem and Andrei Arlovski. However, he would only win once in his last 10 MMA fights. He was last seen competing in Glory Kickboxing where he suffered a second-round TKO defeat to Rico Verhoeven back in October 2017.

He joins a number of UFC veterans to have signed with BKFC such as Artem Lobov, Jason Knight and Leonard Garcia to name a few.

What do you think of Silva’s decision?