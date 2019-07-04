David Feldman Reveals What BKFC 6 PPV Numbers Are Looking Like

Spread the word!













Last month (Sat. June 22, 2019) Bare-Knuckle FC (BKFC) held its biggest event to date.

The BKFC 6 pay-per-view (PPV) went down from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. In the main event of the night, former UFC star Artem Lobov stepped into the ring against former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi.

Both men put on five hard-fought rounds following a rivalry that became extremely personal in the months leading up to the contest. When it was all said and done, however, the pair showed nothing but respect for one another. BKFC President David Feldman spoke to MMA Junkie recently to speak on the success of the BKFC 6 PPV.

Feldman noted that the PPV is trending around 200,000 buys at the moment:

“We got our digital numbers right away,” Feldman said. “In April, we did a certain amount, and in June, we did six times that digitally. It’s given us a gauge that we’re going to end up at the 200,000 line.”

The BKFC figurehead also mentioned that he believes the event proved BKFC isn’t’ about boxing vs. MMA, but instead serves as a middle ground for the two sports:

“I think what it did is it showed this is truly a middle ground,” Feldman said. “It’s not really boxing versus MMA. It’s a pretty good middle ground. Each and every one of these fighters have an equal chance of beating anybody. Most people didn’t think Artem had a chance at all.

“A lot of the guys that said we’re a gimmick and won’t be around, well, one year later, we’re around and we’re more popular than ever, and we’re picking up steam,” he concluded.”

Did you tune in for BKFC 6? What did you make of the bare-knuckle boxing event?