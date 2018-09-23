Antônio Rogério Nogueira Sleeps Sam Alvey

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Sao Paulo, Brazil for Fight Night 137: Santos vs. Anders on Saturday night (Sept. 22 2018).

With a mix of young Brazilian fighters and a healthy dose of veterans, the five-fight main card has something for every fight fan.

Sam Alvey and Antônio Rogério Nogueira collide in a feature main card bout. Both men are true veterans of the sport and have a combined 25 trips inside the Octagon.

Since moving up to light heavyweight Alvey is unbeaten. Grant it he has only been competing at 205 pounds since the beginning of this year. Regardless, Alvey is 2-0 since making the move and he is looking to make it three straight against a legend.

Nogueira, 42, is nearing the end of a HOF career. That being said, don’t count the Brazilian out just yet, as he would love nothing more than to beat Alvey in Brazil and leave his gloves in the center of the cage.

Round One

Alvey lands a nice hard left hand to start the fight. The American continued to pick apart Nogueira with his hands for half of round one. Nogueira is finding his timing halfway through the opening stanza. Both fighters slowing the action midway through the round. The last minute of the round both men let their fists fly. Close round but Alvey pushed the pace.

Round Two

Alvey lands a couple of hard leg kicks to start round two. Nogueira answers with some massive strikes that sends Alvey wobbling. Little Nog jumps all over Alvey and ends the fight with a nasty series of overhand lefts that sends Alvey reeling.

Antônio Rogério Nogueira defeats Sam Alvey via KO (punches) at 1:00 of round two