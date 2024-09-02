Anthony Taylor Destroys Anderson Silva’s Son with Brutal TKO, Challenges Darren Till and Floyd Mayweather

Anderson Silva’s son Gabriel got a brutal beatdown by Anthony Taylor at Misfits Boxing 17 in a shocking turn of events. After securing the big win, Taylor wasted no time before making some big callouts.

The fight between Gabriel Silva and Anthony Taylor came to fruition because YouTube personality turned boxer KSI withdrew from a two-vs.-one boxing match that was set to feature Taylor. So, the son of MMA legend Anderson Silva was added to the mix, and suddenly, the Misfits Boxing 17 card was saved.

The fight between Taylor and Silva was an interesting one. On the one hand, you had Taylor, who floundered about the MMA scene, from fighting for brands like Bellator to becoming a largely exhibitionist boxer under organizations like Misfits Boxing. On the other hand, there is Gabriel Silva. Largely untested but still the son of one of the greatest champions and mixed martial artists ever to grace this planet.

Anthony Taylor runs through Gabriel Silva at Misfits Boxing 17

Sadly, the challenge proved too great for Anderson Silva’s boy, and Taylor walked away as the victor after only three rounds. It was an impressive showing from the MMA journeyman, and it will likely help pave the way for fights in the future against bigger and better names.

The damage was largely done in the third round, as Taylor dropped Silva three times to end the battle. On the second to last knockdown, a picturesque right hand found a home and sent Gabriel Silva into a different realm momentarily.

Anthony Taylor just KO’d Anderson Silva’s son then called out Darren Till and Mayweatherpic.twitter.com/lxTZG1Jxls — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 31, 2024

Although Silva managed to answer the count, it wasn’t meant to be. He would go on to get dropped again, and the fight was officially over. Taylor was undoubtedly thrilled to have scored such a big victory for his resume, and he made the most of his mic time to make some potentially unreasonable but nonetheless exciting callouts.

Darren Till, I know you watching!” Exclaimed Anthony Taylor after the bout. “Hey, If you see this message, bring it! Floyd Mayweather, I’ll knock you little skinny a** out too. Bring it, ’cause best believe I ain’t going nowhere!”

What do you think the odds are that Anthony Taylor could actually land himself a fight with Darren Till, or Floyd Mayweather?