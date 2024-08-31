Jake Paul Eyes $25M Payday for Jon Jones to Fight Tom Aspinall: ‘Jones Doesn’t Dodge Anyone’

Jake Paul has given his thoughts on Jon Jones potentially squaring off with Tom Aspinall in a blockbuster UFC showdown.

As we know, Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall aren’t exactly best friends. While Jones is preparing to defend the UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic, interim champion Aspinall is wondering why he isn’t getting the shot.

For ‘Bones’, it seems as if he prefers the fight with Miocic because it’s a legacy bout. Of course, some believe that he’s simply ducking a tougher challenge in the form of Aspinall.

Either way, Jon Jones is still widely considered to be the greatest of all time – something that Dana White very much believes in. With that being said, Jon hasn’t always been on the best terms with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

A lot of that has come down to money, and him feeling like he has been underpaid throughout his career.

The aforementioned Jake Paul has seemingly thought of a solution for this problem.

Jon Jones doesn’t dodge anyone. He knows exactly what he’s doing.



Show him the money 💰 – that real money. Not that spin the narrative money.



Him versus Aspinal is massive as it hits two big ppv markets. $25M guarantee plus ppv seems about right. @JonnyBones — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 29, 2024

Jake Paul offers Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall thoughts

Over the years, we’ve seen Jon Jones take on some of the biggest and baddest fighters in the world. He hasn’t been afraid to get in there and really test himself, which is a testament to the legacy he has built for himself.

Still, there are always going to be critics and there are always going to be doubters. Hopefully, to avoid any more confusion, we get the chance to see this showdown at some point before he retires.

The longer we wait, however, the less likely it becomes.