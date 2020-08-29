In the UFC Vegas 8 main event, we have a top tier light-heavyweight match-up between former title challenger Anthony Smith and rising star Aleksandar Rakic. Both men are coming off a loss but still remain in the 205lb mix. Who will get the win and propel themselves into title contention? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: I really think this fight could go either way. Both Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic are capable of find thing finish tonight. I give a slight edge to Smith just because I have seen him compete at this level more often. Rakic lost his biggest fight to date against Volkan Oezdemir. The same man Smith managed to finish when he faced off against the Swiss power puncher.

Prediction: Anthony Smith

Ryan Galloway: The X factor in this fight in my opinion is the fact that it is a three round main event. While we did see Smith get smashed late in his last fight, the initial two rounds he looked like a killer. With that being said Rakic has heavy hands and can put the lights out at any point. I think Smith will probably take this one by decision barring any highlight reel knockout.

Prediction: Anthony Smith

Cole Shelton: I think Anthony Smith will pull off the betting upset with a hard fought decision win. I don’t understand the odds and I think if Smith can get past the first round, it is his fight to win

Prediction: Anthony Smith

Ryan Maccarthy: Rakic is close to being a 3-1 betting favorite and for good reason. Smith didnt look good his last fight and Rakic has been on a role besides his most recent split decision loss. The inconsistency of Smith’s aggression in recent fights concerns me though, and I have Rakic in a close 3 round decision. Rakic at range is most dangerous to Smith. He chops his opponents down with low kicks, manages distance with his long reach and straight punching, and covers distance very well. I expect Rakic to utilize these skills tonight.

Prediction: Aleksandar Rakic