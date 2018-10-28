Anthony Smith Submits Volkan Oezdemir In Bloody Slugfest

Top light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith threw down in a firepower-packed main event at tonight’s (Sat., October 27, 2018) UFC Fight Night 138 from the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The No. 2 Oezdemir had seen his momentum cool after a tepid, three-win 2017 earned him a title shot. He was dominated by Daniel Cormier there. “No Time” then pulled out of a fight with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 227.

Smith was one the other side of a rise. He recently picked up by far the biggest two wins of his MMA career this summer. He knocked out Rashad Evans in the first round at UFC 225. not to be outdone, he ran through fellow former champion Shogun Rua in July.

Round One:

Smith somewhat surprisingly looked for a takedown early. Oezdemir defended well and they clinched. Oezdemir maintained controlling position. A contest of knees ensued until they eventually broke. Oezdemir came out smoking with a flurry, landing some big shots. Smith covered up and weathered the storm.

“No Time” just missed on two big shots. Smith worked his jab and stayed elusive. “Lionheart” threw some low kicks as Oezdemir kept throwing power shots. An eye poke put a momentary halt to the action. Oezdemir came out with a big head kick and knee on the restart. Smith landed an elbow over the top. Oezdemir answered with a low kick. The first ended with the fighters in the clinch.

Round Two:

The second round kicked off with another low kick from Oezdemir. Smith fired a right hand. Oezdemir kept the offense of low kicks high. Smith landed some decent shots and Oezdemir was bleeding. “Lionheart” missed a big elbow over the top and Oezdemir answered with a takedown.

The bleeding Oezdemir smothered Smith, who went for an ankle lock. Oezdemir got out and put Smith in a compromising position. He landed several shots from Smith’s back. Smith tied up the wrists and attempted to ride the clock out. Oezdemir sank in a hook and briefly went for a choke. He landed short shots as he controlled Smith. Dominant round for Oezdemir.

Round Three:

The third frame began somewhat slowly. Smith snapped a front kick. Oezdemit just missed on a left hook and slapped a low kick. Smith grabbed the next kick but couldn’t connect on a follow-up shot. He did score a combo shortly thereafter. Smith had Oezdemir covering up, but he fought back. “Lionheart” landed again, scoring punches, a knee to the body, and a kick.

Smith dropped Oezdemir with a low kick and followed wit ha knee. “No Time” scored with an elbow and began talking trash. It evolved into a slugfest, with both landing power punches in close. Smith’s right found a home over and again. He then surprised with a solid takedown. This round Smith had Oezdemir’s back. He sunk both hooks in and locked on a rear-naked choke. The hold was under the chin and the bloodied Oezdemir fought. He switched the hold twice but ultimately got the submission.

Amazing fight. A huge statement for the surging Smith, who should be headed for a title shot next.

Final Result: Anthony Smith def. Volkan Oezdemir via R3 submission (rear-naked choke, 4:26)